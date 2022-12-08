NE China's Harbin Ice-Snow World under construction

Xinhua) 16:49, December 08, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

