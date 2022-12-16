In pics: Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City, Heilongjiang
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A tourist takes photos at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists in rented costumes pose for photos at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A tourist in rented costumes poses for photos at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 13, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Visitors in rented costumes are seen at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- “Snow Town” opens to tourists in NE China’s Heilongjiang
- Second snow and ice tourism carnival kicks off in Mori, Xinjiang
- People prepare for Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin
- Picturesque winter scenery of Wudalianchi in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Major grain barn protects black soil with novel technologies
- World Soil Day marked in NE China's Heilongjiang
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.