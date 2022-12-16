In pics: Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City, Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:25, December 16, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist takes photos at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists in rented costumes pose for photos at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist in rented costumes poses for photos at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 13, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a view of the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors in rented costumes are seen at the Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2022. The Snow Town scenic spot officially opened recently. Enjoying a seven-month snow season, it has become an attraction for tourists for years. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

