Picturesque winter scenery of Wudalianchi in NE China's Heilongjiang
(People's Daily Online) 17:14, December 12, 2022
Photo shows the breathtaking winter scenery of Wudalianchi scenic area, a 5A-rated tourist attraction in Heihe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the transition zone between the Lesser Khingan Range and the Songnen Plain, the scenic area covers an area of 1,060 square kilometers and is dotted with volcanos, lava dammed lakes, and mineral springs.
(Photos taken by Guo Bailin, Dai Chun, Shen Min, Wang Yunsheng, Yang Lu and Zhang Dongkai)
Photos
