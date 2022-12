Penguins visit Harbin Ice-Snow World in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:42, December 19, 2022

Penguins from Harbin Polarpark are seen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Penguins from Harbin Polarpark are seen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Penguins from Harbin Polarpark are seen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Penguins from Harbin Polarpark are seen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)