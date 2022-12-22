5.0-magnitude quake jolts NW China's Qinghai, no casualties reported

Xinhua) 13:31, December 22, 2022

XINING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Maduo County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:47 a.m. Thursday, according to the provincial earthquake bureau.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km and had its epicenter at 35.56 degrees north latitude and 99.14 degrees east longitude, the bureau said.

The epicenter of the quake is 265 km away from Xining City, capital of the province. The areas within 20 km from the epicenter are sparsely populated. The quake was felt in Xining and Xinghai County, which is more than 70 km away from the epicenter.

No casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

Further investigation is underway.

