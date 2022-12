Art exhibition held at Times Art Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:25, December 22, 2022

A visitor views an art installation at Blooming Echoes, an exhibition featuring the combination of sound and modern art, at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor views an art installation at Blooming Echoes, an exhibition featuring the combination of sound and modern art, at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor views art installations at Blooming Echoes, an exhibition featuring the combination of sound and modern art, at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors interact with art installations at Blooming Echoes, an exhibition featuring the combination of sound and modern art, at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor views an art installation at Blooming Echoes, an exhibition featuring the combination of sound and modern art, at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)