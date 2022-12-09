Art injects fresh life into previously impoverished village in SW China's Guizhou
Art has transformed Hongjiang village in southwest China's Guizhou Province from an impoverished community into a popular tourist destination featuring intangible cultural heritage, artistic works and facilities, a spirit of craftsmanship, all with strong ecological performance.
Before 2016, Hongjiang village was a typical "hollow village," a term used to refer to a village where most young people have migrated outwards for work, leaving behind only the elderly and children. In 2017, a group of both Chinese and foreign artists came to the village, injecting fresh life into the impoverished village by decorating disused old houses with new artworks.
Thanks to these efforts, Hongjiang village has established diversified and sustainable industries, with eco-agriculture as forming the foundation and culture and arts education as the main tourist draw.
Digging deep into local ethnic cultures, industrial development, the village has boosted the development of new business forms, tapping into the potential of artistic study tours, agritourism, and camping.
Today, Hongjiang village receives nearly 20,000 tourists and student visitors a year, with tourism projects increasing the village's annual collective income by more than 200,000 yuan ($2,866.4), providing jobs for nearly 60 local villagers.
Photos
Related Stories
- Primitive freshwater sponges found in SW China's nature reserve
- Rural museums burgeoning across China
- Chinese universities contribute to rural vitalization strategy
- Village in S China’s Hainan marches toward prosperity by developing industries, tapping into local culture
- Pu’an county advances rural revitalization by planting white tea trees
- European art masterpieces on display in China's Chengdu
- In pics: Cultural heritage workshops provide job opportunities in SW China's Guizhou
- Bonsai grows into big industry in Yifeng city, E China's Jiangxi
- People enjoy ginkgo trees scenery in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou
- Mandarin ducks enjoy winter in Guizhou
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.