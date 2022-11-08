People enjoy ginkgo trees scenery in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou
People enjoy leisure time on a bridge under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People enjoy leisure time under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People enjoy leisure time under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People take photos of a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows people enjoying leisure time under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
