People enjoy ginkgo trees scenery in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:27, November 08, 2022

People enjoy leisure time on a bridge under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People enjoy leisure time under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People take photos of a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows people enjoying leisure time under a ginkgo tree with golden-yellow leaves in Huanglian Village of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

