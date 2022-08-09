Spectacular views of Huangguoshu Waterfall in SW China's Guizhou Province

People's Daily Online) 09:37, August 09, 2022

With abundant water running down from the upper streams, Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, the largest waterfall in China and one of the most famous waterfalls in the world, is offering visitors its greatest charm at this time of year.

The main waterfall of the Huangguoshu Waterfall is 77.8 meters high and 101 meters wide. Feeling as if they were in wonderland, visitors can see beautiful mist coming off of the waterfall and colorful rainbows passing before their eyes.

An aerial view of Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

