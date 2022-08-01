Huawu village in SW China’s Guizhou thrives on rural tourism

People's Daily Online) 17:46, August 01, 2022

Located at the headwaters of the Wujiang River, Huawu village in Xinren Miao township, Qianxi city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province was once isolated from the outside world.

In the 1990s, Guizhou built the Dongfeng hydropower station on the mainstream of the Wujiang River. Thanks to the construction of the hydropower station, the village boasts vast water bodies.

With magnificent mountains, wide waters and picturesque scenery, the village is dubbed as the “hundred-mile gallery”.

In recent years, the local government has vigorously developed rural tourism in line with local conditions. Many residents in the hamlet run homestay business.

Between May 1 and May 5, 2021, Huawu village received 44,000 tourists and garnered tourism revenue of more than 19.81 million yuan (about $2.94 million).

