Ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" celebrated in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:50, July 03, 2022

A woman performs folk dance during activities to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2022. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform dragon dance among splashed water to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2022. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People play "lusheng", a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2022. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows people taking part in dragon dance among splashed water to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Photo by Fang Peng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows people taking part in dragon dance among splashed water to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Photo by Liu Jinyin/Xinhua)

Women perform folk dance during activities to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2022. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Women perform folk dance during activities to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2022. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform dragon dance among splashed water to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2022. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Photo by Wan Wenjie/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows people taking part in activities to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" lasts from July 2 to 5 here in Jianhe County. Local people of various ethnic groups will take part in activities like dragon dance as well as folk singing and dancing during the celebration. (Photo by Yang Jiameng/Xinhua)

