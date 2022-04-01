China's Guizhou to increase investment in big data sector

Xinhua) 09:07, April 01, 2022

A visitor watches a video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province is expected to invest 17 billion yuan (about 2.67 billion U.S. dollars) this year in its big data sector as it solidifies its position as the country's big data hub, local authorities said Thursday.

The province invested around 15.76 billion yuan in its big data sector in 2021, up 7.22 percent year on year, according to the Big Data Development Administration of Guizhou Province.

The province will implement more than 100 key projects, including work related to data centers, and build 25,000 5G base stations this year, according to the administration.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has attracted heavyweight enterprises and world-famous research institutes seeking to establish big data centers and regional headquarters.

