Home>>
Azalea blooms in Guizhou Province create fairyland-like scenery
(People's Daily App) 14:55, May 11, 2022
The wild azalea forest in Dashahe National Nature Reserve ushers in the peak flowering season in DaoZhen Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou Province. Azalea is one of the ten most famous flower species in China, which decorates the spring scenery of mountains and rivers. Watch the video to view the unbelievable beauty of azalea blossoms.
(Video source: Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, Guizhou
- Photographer documents remarkable transformation of village in SW China’s Guizhou over course of more than two decades
- China's Guizhou to increase investment in big data sector
- 700,000 cherry trees in full blossom in SW China's Guizhou
- Guizhou makes efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism, cultural industries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.