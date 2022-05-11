Azalea blooms in Guizhou Province create fairyland-like scenery

(People's Daily App) 14:55, May 11, 2022

The wild azalea forest in Dashahe National Nature Reserve ushers in the peak flowering season in DaoZhen Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou Province. Azalea is one of the ten most famous flower species in China, which decorates the spring scenery of mountains and rivers. Watch the video to view the unbelievable beauty of azalea blossoms.



(Video source: Xinhua)



