View of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, Guizhou
Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
