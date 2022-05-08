View of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, Guizhou

Xinhua) 18:38, May 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)