Pic stiory: pupil's living in Huawu Village in SW China's Guizhou
Yang Yameng (R) goes to school with her schoolmate Yang Guoyu in Huawu Village of Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 1, 2022. Yang Yameng is a pupil living in Huawu Village in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Her hometown was once an extremely impoverished village. In recent years, with a package of supporting policies, poverty has been eliminated in the village through boosting crop and animal husbandry industries as well as promoting tourism, and villagers already have got access to roads, water supply, electricity connections and internet. Yang Yameng's families have ridden the wave of agritourism and started a homestay business. Just like Yang's family, migrant workers who once left for a better life have gradually chosen to return to Huawu, engaging themselves in cooperatives or homestay businesses. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Photos
