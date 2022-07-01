Honeysuckle industries developed in Suiyang County, Guizhou
Workers pack toothpaste made from honeysuckle at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Workers pack tea products made of honeysuckle at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Local people harvest honeysuckle at a plantation base in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Local people harvest honeysuckle at a plantation base in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2022 shows a honeysuckle plantation base in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Local people harvest honeysuckle at a plantation base in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of terraced fields in Jiayi Village, SW China's Guizhou
- Pic stiory: pupil's living in Huawu Village in SW China's Guizhou
- Azalea blooms in Guizhou Province create fairyland-like scenery
- View of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, Guizhou
- Photographer documents remarkable transformation of village in SW China’s Guizhou over course of more than two decades
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.