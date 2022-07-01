Honeysuckle industries developed in Suiyang County, Guizhou

Xinhua) 21:04, July 01, 2022

Workers pack toothpaste made from honeysuckle at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Workers pack tea products made of honeysuckle at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Local people harvest honeysuckle at a plantation base in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2022 shows a honeysuckle plantation base in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The local government has been making efforts in developing industries related with honeysuckle, which has entered its harvest season lately. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

