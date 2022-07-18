Home>>
Explore majestic beauty of Wujiang village in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 10:03, July 18, 2022
Wujiang village sits among the karst landforms of Zunyi city in southwest China's Guizhou Province. In 2006, it was included on a list of traditional Chinese villages selected to receive better protection and development.
Home to well-preserved residential buildings featuring unique local characteristics, Wujiang village has done its part to pass on and protect its local folk customs. Here, visiting tourists can explore the natural landscape in and around the village and experience the glamor of the locality's intangible cultural heritage in an immersive manner.
Photo shows an aerial view of Wujiang village in Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
