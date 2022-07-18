Watermelon sales boost villagers' income in Rongjiang County, Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:07, July 18, 2022

Watermelons and other agricultural products are seen during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

In the past few years, new watermelon varieties were introduced to Rongjiang to boost villagers' income and local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers harvest watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows villagers transporting watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Livestreaming anchors promote watermelons during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows the view of watermelon fields in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Villagers transport watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

A villager weighs watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

A villager transports watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Villagers transport watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Livestreaming anchors promote watermelons during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Villagers promote watermelons during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

Villagers transport watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022. Recently, Rongjiang County has held various watermelon festivals to help farmers promote watermelon sales during the harvest season.

