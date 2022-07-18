Watermelon sales boost villagers' income in Rongjiang County, Guizhou
Watermelons and other agricultural products are seen during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022.
In the past few years, new watermelon varieties were introduced to Rongjiang to boost villagers' income and local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Villagers harvest watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022.
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows villagers transporting watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Livestreaming anchors promote watermelons during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022.
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows the view of watermelon fields in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Villagers transport watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022.
A villager weighs watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022.
A villager transports watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022.
Villagers transport watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022.
Livestreaming anchors promote watermelons during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022.
Villagers promote watermelons during a watermelon festival held in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2022.
Villagers transport watermelons in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2022.
