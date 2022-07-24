Night economy drives up consumption in Guiyang, Guizhou
In this aerial photo, people tour the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A visitor takes photos of a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Children pose for photos at a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People have meals at a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
In this aerial photo, people tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A woman tours a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A visitor poses for photos at a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People chat in a bookstore at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022.
Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Astronomy-themed town in SW China's Guizhou
- Explore majestic beauty of Wujiang village in SW China's Guizhou
- Watermelon sales boost villagers' income in Rongjiang County, Guizhou
- Ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" celebrated in SW China's Guizhou
- Honeysuckle industries developed in Suiyang County, Guizhou
- Scenery of terraced fields in Jiayi Village, SW China's Guizhou
- Pic stiory: pupil's living in Huawu Village in SW China's Guizhou
- Azalea blooms in Guizhou Province create fairyland-like scenery
- View of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, Guizhou
- Photographer documents remarkable transformation of village in SW China’s Guizhou over course of more than two decades
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.