Astronomy-themed town in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:35, July 21, 2022

People visit a planetarium in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Relocated villager Yang Li works in an embroidery factory in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

People visit a planetarium in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

People visit a planetarium in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Huang Xiaomei (R), a villager who relocated to Kedu town in July 2016, is pictured with her husband at their new home in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Relocated villager Yang Li works in an embroidery factory in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022.

In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

People visit a planetarium in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Combo photo shows a relocation site in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province on March 29, 2018 (top) and July 19, 2022 (bottom), respectively. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Villager-turned homestay owner Liu Chengliang makes up beds at his homestay in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A villager works in an embroidery factory in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo shows the astronomy-themed projects in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Villager-turned homestay owner Liu Chengliang tests a telescope at his homestay in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A visitor looks at a model of the FAST at a planetarium in Kedu Township of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2022. In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope), also known as the "China Sky Eye."

Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town from September 2015, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Kedu now has more than 20 projects built to promote astronomical science. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)