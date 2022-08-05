'Colorful Guizhou Style' staged in Guizhou
Actors perform "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theater in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide.
Actors perform "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theater in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Actors perform "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theater in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Actors perform "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theater in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Actors perform "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theater in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.