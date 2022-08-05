'Colorful Guizhou Style' staged in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 15:20, August 05, 2022

Actors perform "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theater in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide.

