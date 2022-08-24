Villagers busy with farm work in SW China's Guizhou as summer fades away

Xinhua) 09:29, August 24, 2022

Villagers harvest chili peppers in Fengba Village of Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2022. Tuesday marks the Chushu of the solar terms. The scorching summer is going to pass by after this day. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2022 shows spikes in Liangtian Village, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tuesday marks the Chushu of the solar terms. The scorching summer is going to pass by after this day. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest chili peppers in Longping Village, Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2022. Tuesday marks the Chushu of the solar terms. The scorching summer is going to pass by after this day. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

Villagers sort peaches in Xiazhai Village of Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2022. Tuesday marks the Chushu of the solar terms. The scorching summer is going to pass by after this day. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the ripening grains reflected on a drop of dew on a rice leaf in Zhanliang Village of Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tuesday marks the Chushu of the solar terms. The scorching summer is going to pass by after this day. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

A villager drives a harvester to harvest sorghum in Minzhu Village, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2022. Tuesday marks the Chushu of the solar terms. The scorching summer is going to pass by after this day. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)

