Autumn scenery of Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, southwest China
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A woman poses for photos in Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists take photos in Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows visitors enjoying the autumn scenery of Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
