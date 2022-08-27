Rural women in SW China's Guizhou make creative cultural products to increase income

Xinhua) 08:45, August 27, 2022

Women make creative cultural products in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. In recent years, local authorities of Guiyang have carried out a project to boost creative cultural products and help rural women increase their income. More than 2,000 local women have participated in the project, working on creative cultural products such as embroidery and batik. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Women embroider on fans in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Women embroider on fans with the guide of a teacher (back) in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A woman embroiders on a fan in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Women embroider on fans in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A woman carrying her child in the arm embroiders on a fan in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Women converse as they learn to make embroidery on fans in Shanwangmiao Village of Qingyan Township in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

