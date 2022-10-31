Home>>
Mandarin ducks enjoy winter in Guizhou
(Ecns.cn) 16:13, October 31, 2022
A flock of Mandarin ducks fly over the Diluo lake in Jiangkou County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Migrant Mandarin ducks enjoy winter in Guizhou. (Photo: China News Service/Li He)
