European art masterpieces on display in China's Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:38, November 26, 2022

A visitor views exhibits at an exhibition of modern and contemporary European artworks in Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2022. An exhibition of modern and contemporary European artworks kicked off Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

CHENGDU, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of modern and contemporary European artworks kicked off Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

The exhibition features a total of 62 paintings and sculptures by 46 European art masters from the 19th and 20th centuries, including well-known names such as Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.

The exhibition, which is held in Chengdu Museum, will run until February 26, 2023.

All artworks on display are from the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Italy, with a total estimated value of 1 billion yuan (about 139 million U.S. dollars).

The National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art is dedicated to the collection and display of modern and contemporary art, housing numerous works of European masters.

This is a top-notch exhibition, not only because of the quality of the exhibits and the concept it conveys, but also the unique experience it brings to the audience, Cristiana Collu, curator of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, said in a video address.

The exhibition is part of the events celebrating the China-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism in 2022.

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows "The Gardener," a painting created by Vincent van Gogh, at an exhibition of modern and contemporary European artworks in Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An exhibition of modern and contemporary European artworks kicked off Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

