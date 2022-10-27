In pics: preview of exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" in Singapore
People view exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" at the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Oct. 26, 2022.
The exhibition will officially open on Oct. 28. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People view exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" at the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Oct. 26, 2022.
The exhibition will officially open on Oct. 28. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People view exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" at the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Oct. 26, 2022.
The exhibition will officially open on Oct. 28. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People view exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" at the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Oct. 26, 2022.
The exhibition will officially open on Oct. 28. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wooden toys exhibition held in Moscow, Russia
- Hong Kong-themed urbanism, architecture exhibition kicks off in New York City
- 21st International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicks off in Algiers
- Special exhibition held at Mauritshuis museum in the Netherlands
- Exhibition of antiquities held in Egypt to mark World Tourism Day
- People visit Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg
- Exhibition on China's Yunnan held in Bangladesh for promoting cooperation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.