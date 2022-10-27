In pics: preview of exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:42, October 27, 2022

People view exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "Avatar: The Experience" at the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Oct. 26, 2022.

The exhibition will officially open on Oct. 28. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

