21st International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicks off in Algiers

Xinhua) 08:49, September 30, 2022

Exhibitors show souvenirs at the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in Algiers, Algeria, on Sept. 29, 2022. The 21st edition of the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicked off in Algiers on Thursday after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

People visit the Chinese embassy's booth at the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in Algiers, Algeria, on Sept. 29, 2022. The 21st edition of the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicked off in Algiers on Thursday after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

People visit a booth at the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in Algiers, Algeria, on Sept. 29, 2022. The 21st edition of the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicked off in Algiers on Thursday after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

An exhibitor talks with visitors at the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in Algiers, Algeria, on Sept. 29, 2022. The 21st edition of the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicked off in Algiers on Thursday after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

People attend the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in Algiers, Algeria, on Sept. 29, 2022. The 21st edition of the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicked off in Algiers on Thursday after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

