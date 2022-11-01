Photo exhibition featuring Chinese photographers kicks off in Tokyo

Xinhua

TOKYO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Some 60 photographs from three Chinese photographers in Japan are shown here at an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of the China-Japan diplomatic relations.

The exhibition, titled "Under the Same Sky" and featuring photographs from Feng Xuemin, Guo Yun and Jiang Ting, kicked off Monday in the China Cultural center in Tokyo.

Yang Yu, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Japan, Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese prime minister, and Kiyomi Seno, chairman of the Japan-China Society, attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Yang expressed his hope that the two countries will revisit their original aspiration for peace and friendship, stick to the right direction of peace and friendly cooperation, continuously expand exchanges and cooperation, and enhance understanding and mutual trust.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of the China-Japan diplomatic relations, a more mature, stable, healthy and resilient China-Japan relationship is expected to be advanced into the next five decades, said Yang.

The three photographers, whose artworks are featured at the exhibition, have all lived in Japan for more than 30 years, and they hope to enhance mutual understanding and trust between the people of the two countries through the exhibition.

