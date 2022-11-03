World Press Photo Exhibition 2022 held in Vilnius, Lithuania

November 03, 2022

Visitors are seen at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2022 in Vilnius, Lithuania on Nov. 2, 2022. The exhibition, which opened on Oct. 29, showcases the winning photographs from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)

