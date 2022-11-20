We Are China

In pics: Cultural heritage workshops provide job opportunities in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:37, November 20, 2022

A villager checks a batik painting at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

DANZHAI, Nov. 18, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Danzhai County in southwest China's Guizhou Province set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income.

Villagers make batik paintings at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2022 shows a view of Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Craftswomen weave bamboo birdcages at a workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager makes batik products at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Craftswomen weave bamboo birdcages at a workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A craftsman (L) demonstrates as an apprentice looks on at a silver jewelry workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers suspend silver ornaments on a traditional building of Miao ethnic group in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager carries bamboo prepared for birdcage weaving in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

