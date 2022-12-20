Scenery of Mainling section of Yarlung Zangbo River

Xinhua) 08:23, December 20, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Mainling section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Mainling County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Mainling section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Mainling County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Mainling section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Mainling County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

This stitched aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Mainling section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Mainling County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Mainling section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Mainling County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

