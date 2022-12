We Are China

Ancient architecture attracts tourists to take photos with big airplanes

Ecns.cn) 13:14, December 21, 2022

An airplane flies over Qingshui Palace, a landmark architecture in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Close to Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, the palace has become a hot tourism spot for people to take photos with big airplanes.

