China's Xiamen sees trade with BRICS up 26.3 pct in Jan-Oct

XIAMEN, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- East China's coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, saw its trade with BRICS countries increase 26.3 percent year on year to hit 76.46 billion yuan (about 10.67 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, according to Xiamen Customs.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Xiamen's exports to BRICS countries amounted to 23.44 billion yuan from January to October, up 27.2 percent year on year, and its BRICS imports totaled 53.02 billion yuan, up 26 percent.

The city's imports and exports with South Africa and Brazil maintained rapid growth. Its trade with the two countries reached 11.27 billion yuan and 23.37 billion yuan, up 31.1 percent and 18.8 percent, respectively.

Major imported goods during the period included metal ore, mineral sands, coal and lignite, and agricultural products. Main exports included mechanical and electrical products, as well as labor-intensive goods.

