China's Xiamen unveils regulations protecting medical workers from occupational exposure

XIAMEN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's coastal city of Xiamen has legislated to protect healthcare workers from occupational exposure, marking a pioneering effort in China to better safeguard the group against hazards during work.

Occupational exposure refers to being actually or potentially exposed to contact with a virus or disease-related risks during medical job tasks.

The regulations, which will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022, were adopted by the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Xiamen. They highlighted medical personnel's key role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as more contagious variants of the virus posed increased exposure risks to their safety.

According to the regulations, the municipal and district-level governments shall allocate more funds to step up protection for medical practitioners. Medical institutions shall strengthen risk management and professional training and guarantee the group necessary protective equipment.

The regulations, with 19 articles, have, for the first time, defined the concept of occupational exposure of medical and health personnel from the legislative level. They will provide a legal guarantee for safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of medical workers.

