Scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, Fujian

Xinhua) 11:46, May 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Ye Yiheng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

