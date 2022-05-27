Home>>
Scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, Fujian
(Xinhua) 11:46, May 27, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Ye Yiheng/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the scenery of advection fog in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)
Photos
