China's Xiamen SEZ marks 40th anniv. of establishment

Xinhua) 08:39, December 22, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2021 shows Xiamen International Conference &Exhibition Center, International Conference Center and surrounding buildings in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Xiamen Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows the city view of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2021 shows the city view of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2021 shows the sculpture of a symbolic "golden key" for the China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2021 shows Xiamen International Conference Center and surrounding buildings in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2021 shows people enjoying their leisure time on the beach in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2021 shows people enjoying their leisure time in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

