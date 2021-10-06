Outdoor public places in Xiamen starts to reopen

Xinhua) 09:57, October 06, 2021

Firemen disinfect a wetland park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 5, 2021. Outdoor public places in Xiamen started to reopen from Oct. 5, as the results of the sixth round of citywide nucleic acid testing all came out negative. (Photo by Ye Yiheng/Xinhua)

