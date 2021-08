China's Xiamen reports one confirmed COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 14:16, August 01, 2021

XIAMEN, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection case on Saturday, local authorities said Sunday.

The two cases are both the close contacts of the imported confirmed COVID-19 case reported on Friday.

On Sunday, one neighborhood in Siming District was designated as medium-risk for COVID-19.

