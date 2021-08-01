Stop politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing -- S. Africa's governing party
JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's governing party African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said that while they support the scientific investigations into the origins of COVID-19, they must not be politicized.
Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson for the International Relations Sub-Committee in the ANC National Executive Council, expressed concern over the "politicization" of the inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.
"Research into the origins of the virus is important from a scientific and global health policy perspective and it should not be used as a smoke-screen for geopolitical contestation that has nothing to do with ending the pandemic or understanding how to prevent future pandemics," said Zulu.
Zulu said COVID-19 has killed many people and resulted in vaccine nationalism by high-income countries. She urged countries to rebuild solidarity "as this is the only way to effectively combat the spread and destruction of the virus."
Photos
Related Stories
- China reports 328 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in July: official
- U.S. reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since February
- China Focus: China moves quickly to contain COVID-19 resurgence
- Stop politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing -- S. Africa's governing party
- WHO members oppose politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing: media
- China Focus: China moves quickly to contain COVID-19 resurgence
- Is America’s e-cigarette crisis a smokescreen for the coronavirus outbreak?
- COVID-19 origin tracing: Claim emerges of 'intimidation' from the U.S.
- Central Chinese city closes tourist sites, cinemas after new infections emerge
- Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against infection, mortality, say experts
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.