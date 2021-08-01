WHO members oppose politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing: media
MOSCOW, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) agree that the COVID-19 origin tracing should not be politicized, Sputnik reported Friday citing Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program.
"The one consistent thing we've heard from all countries has been 'let's not politicize the science,' and the next thing that happens is the science is politicized," Ryan said.
"So what we want to do for all parties, and everybody is calling for this, there's widespread agreement amongst all our member states, let's not politicize the process," he added.
The WHO was engaged in very positive consultations with a large number of member states, including China, on how to proceed with the next stages of the inquiry, he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China Focus: China moves quickly to contain COVID-19 resurgence
- Is America’s e-cigarette crisis a smokescreen for the coronavirus outbreak?
- COVID-19 origin tracing: Claim emerges of 'intimidation' from the U.S.
- Central Chinese city closes tourist sites, cinemas after new infections emerge
- Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against infection, mortality, say experts
- Third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gives big boost to immunity: study
- Is mute Fort Detrick 'innocent'?
- No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable for COVID-19: Malaysian lawyers
- China's Nanjing reports 13 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.