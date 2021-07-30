Home>>
China's Nanjing reports 13 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:34, July 30, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2021 shows staff members of a firm waiting in line for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
NANJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported 13 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one day after it launched a third round of citywide nucleic acid testing, local authorities said Friday.
The city with a population of more than 9.3 million had reported 184 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic infection case by Thursday, since a resurgence of cluster infections emerged on July 20, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
