China's Nanjing reports 13 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:34, July 30, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2021 shows staff members of a firm waiting in line for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

NANJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported 13 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one day after it launched a third round of citywide nucleic acid testing, local authorities said Friday.

The city with a population of more than 9.3 million had reported 184 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic infection case by Thursday, since a resurgence of cluster infections emerged on July 20, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

