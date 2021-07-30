Politicians should stay out of COVID-19 origin tracing work: senior S. African editor
Staff work at temporary laboratory for nucleic acid testing at a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2021.(Xinhua/Li Bo)
Objective scientists have called for open-mindedness in the global origin-tracing work and want the work to be "collaborative, international, unbiased, data-driven and transparent," while some scientists are calling for scientific value, instead of blame or punishment, said Abbey Makoe, a senior South African editor.
JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Discourse around investigation of the origins of COVID-19 is the terrain of qualified scientists, and politics should never be allowed to interrupt scientific research work, said a senior South African editor on Thursday.
Abbey Makoe, former political editor at South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), said a number of famous scientists have called on the World Health Organization to guard against the politicization of the scientific probe into the origin-tracing of the pandemic.
Objective scientists have called for open-mindedness in the global origin-tracing work and want the work to be "collaborative, international, unbiased, data-driven and transparent," while some scientists are calling for scientific value, instead of blame or punishment, Makoe noted.
He voiced his view in his article titled "Keep politicians away and let scientists do their work unhindered in COVID-19 origin tracing research" published by the SABC website.
"Now that the scientists have spoken, politicians need to listen," said Makoe. "There is absolutely everything untoward when less-knowledgeable people throw their weight around society's brightest brains whose primary interest is science-based research and empirical evidence."
Photos
Related Stories
- Syria receives 150,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
- U.S. scientists clarify signing Science letter not in favor of lab-leak hypothesis
- China provides over 700 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries globally
- Why was the second phase of COVID-19 origin-tracing opposed by multiple countries?
- Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine found safe in phase-1 human trials
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.