No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable for COVID-19: Malaysian lawyers

Xinhua) 14:28, July 30, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A few countries have interfered with the international cooperation in the COVID-19 origin investigation, and even attempted to seek damages from China through suits, which, from the perspective of international law, are groundless, said an article published in Malaysia's English newspaper New Straits Times.

In the article, Loh Chang Woo, president of the Malaysia-China Legal Cooperation Society, and association member Professor Feng Gui pointed out that the attempts by a few countries to politicize the COVID-19 origin investigation set a dangerous precedent.

"It is unfortunate that a few countries have interfered with the international cooperation in the COVID-19 origin investigation by politicizing it," wrote the article.

"This includes ordering intelligence agencies to conduct the investigation rather than leaving it to health organizations and even attempting to seek damages from China through suits," it said.

Such actions deviate from the requirements of specialization and professionalism, wrote the two experts, adding that it might set a dangerous precedent that will affect the formulation of an international pandemic treaty and international legal cooperation in the future.

