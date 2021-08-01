Home>>
China's Yunnan reports 3 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:57, August 01, 2021
KUNMING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.
All cases were discovered during a nucleic acid testing of people under quarantine in the border city of Ruili.
The province on Saturday also reported seven imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic case.
By the end of Saturday, there were 380 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan, including 63 locally transmitted cases and 317 imported ones. There were also 28 asymptomatic cases, among whom 26 were imported.
