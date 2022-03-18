Home>>
Rare Chinese white dolphins spotted in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 08:34, March 18, 2022
As the weather warms up, the shoals of Chinese white dolphins were spotted setting off on their spring outings in southeast China's coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, for four consecutive days from March 8 to 11.
The Chinese white dolphin, a rare animal under national first-class protection, usually inhabits shore areas with waters of a lower salinity, thus having chosen Xiamen as its primary home and playground.
In recent years, Xiamen has witnessed steady improvements in its marine ecology, which has in turn provided better conditions for these dolphins to live and breed. Local citizens have also been witnessing Chinese white dolphins appearing near the shores at a greater frequency.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xiamen pushes forward higher-level opening-up
- China's Xiamen SEZ marks 40th anniv. of establishment
- Sousa chinensis under first-class national protection embraces a newcomer in S China’s Guangxi
- Outdoor public places in Xiamen starts to reopen
- China's Xiamen sees trade surge with RCEP members in first 8 months
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.