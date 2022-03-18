Rare Chinese white dolphins spotted in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online, March 18, 2022

As the weather warms up, the shoals of Chinese white dolphins were spotted setting off on their spring outings in southeast China's coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, for four consecutive days from March 8 to 11.

The Chinese white dolphin, a rare animal under national first-class protection, usually inhabits shore areas with waters of a lower salinity, thus having chosen Xiamen as its primary home and playground.

In recent years, Xiamen has witnessed steady improvements in its marine ecology, which has in turn provided better conditions for these dolphins to live and breed. Local citizens have also been witnessing Chinese white dolphins appearing near the shores at a greater frequency.

