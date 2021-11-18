Sousa chinensis under first-class national protection embraces a newcomer in S China’s Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 08:49, November 18, 2021

Recently, several photography enthusiasts in Qinzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, went sailing with a research team based in the Beibu Gulf. They encountered several Sousa chinensis at the Sanniang Bay area. The cub amongst them is the newly born “Kai Kai.” With a black body, the cub was found playing with its mother in the ocean.

The Sanniang Bay area is one of the most important habitats for the Sousa chinensis. The local population there welcomed its latest newcomer this year in July. “Kai Kai” (meaning “open up”) got its name because its mouth was always wide open every time Peking University Professor Pan Wenshi came across it.

Currently, the population of the Sousa chinensis has reached an overall number at around 300. Being referred to as “the giant panda on the ocean”, the national first-class protected animal has expanded its population in the ocean areas gradually and peacefully.

