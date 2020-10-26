Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 26, 2020
Endangered Chinese white dolphins living in south China

(Ecns.cn)    15:55, October 26, 2020
Endangered Chinese white dolphins living in south China
Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2020 shows a Chinese white dolphin rising to the surface in Sanniang bay in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhao Yi/Xinhua)

Located along the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, the Sanniang bay in Qinzhou is dubbed the "hometown of Chinese white dolphins."

The endangered species is under first-class state protection in China and was included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species in 2008.

There are about 6,000 such dolphin living in the world, mainly along the coast of the western Pacific, about 4,000 to 5,000 in China.


