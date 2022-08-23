China's coastal city Xiamen sees trade with BRICS countries up 20.7 pct

XIAMEN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Trade in goods of east China's coastal city of Xiamen with BRICS countries reached 47.9 billion yuan (about 7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of this year, up 20.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the Xiamen Customs.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Xiamen's exports with BRICS countries amounted to 15.3 billion yuan, while imports reached 32.6 billion yuan during the period, up 28.1 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

Xiamen's imports and exports with Russia, South Africa, and Brazil reached 14.8 billion yuan, 7.3 billion yuan, and 15.7 billion yuan from January to July, up 29.8 percent, 25.4 percent, and 23.3 percent, respectively, year on year.

Major imported goods during the period included metal ore and heavy mineral sand, agricultural products, coal, and lignite, while exports mainly included mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive goods.

