Home>>
China's chief justice urges improved BRICS judicial cooperation
(Xinhua) 16:22, September 22, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's chief justice has called for improving mechanisms for cooperation among apex courts of BRICS countries and working together for a new chapter in judicial cooperation.
Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), made the remarks while attending the BRICS Chief Justices Forum held both online and offline recently.
Zhou said China's SPC stands ready to work with apex courts from other BRICS nations to advance pragmatic cooperation in areas of security, property rights protection, digital economy, "intelligent" trial support systems and dispute resolution, and to promote better-quality judicial cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS tourism ministers discuss green growth, sustainable development, recovery
- BRICS forum focuses on promoting common sustainable development
- Top Chinese legislator urges enhanced parliamentary exchanges within BRICS
- 2022 BRICS Games opens online
- South African province eyes more cooperation with BRICS counterparts
- 2022 BRICS Games to be held online in September
- Senior CPC official urges BRICS to build anti-corruption governance system
- Fifth BRICS Media Forum issues action plan
- Interview: BRICS commitment to multilateralism important for holding world together -- South African scholar
- BRICS summit to benefit South Africa with 8 practical outcomes: Chinese envoy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.