China's chief justice urges improved BRICS judicial cooperation

Xinhua) 16:22, September 22, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's chief justice has called for improving mechanisms for cooperation among apex courts of BRICS countries and working together for a new chapter in judicial cooperation.

Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), made the remarks while attending the BRICS Chief Justices Forum held both online and offline recently.

Zhou said China's SPC stands ready to work with apex courts from other BRICS nations to advance pragmatic cooperation in areas of security, property rights protection, digital economy, "intelligent" trial support systems and dispute resolution, and to promote better-quality judicial cooperation.

